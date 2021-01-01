From george oliver
Dehn Loveseat
Showcasing minimalist, post-modern design, the Dehn loveseat adds a unique charm to any space. Made in Malaysia, the Dehn is constructed from sturdy wood padded with soft foam and upholstered in smooth, tan-colored faux leather. The Stunning wood frame showcases a warm walnut brown finish and features long legs that form ergonomic armrests. Requiring assembly, the loveseat is accented with elegant button tufting that lends dimension and character. Featuring an eye-catching design that radiates retro design influence, the Dehn loveseat elevates the personality of any space.