Dehaven 5 Piece Counter Height Dining Set

Looking to elevate your in-home dining experience? This five-piece counter-height set should do the trick. A stylish blend of traditional and today, this set transitions well with any evolving look. The dining table stands 36'' tall and measures 32'' square, with warm, espresso-finished legs and a faux marble tabletop for a hint of organic influence, while four matching saddle-seat stools – each padded with foam and wrapped in faux leather upholstery – round out the ensemble. To save space, simply tuck each stool under the table when they're not in use.