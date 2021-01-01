From lafayette 148 new york
Lafayette 148 New York Degraw Pleated Pants
Sophisticated pants defined by a high-rise waist and a refined pleated front. Belt loops Zip fly Side seam pockets Welt back pockets Wool/elastane Lining: Polyester/spandex Dry clean only Imported of Italian fabric SIZE & FIT Rise, about 14" Inseam, about 29" Leg opening, about 13.75" Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Named after its original address, Lafayette 148 New York was founded in 1996 with the intention to create an inclusive line of beautifully crafted clothing for women. The labels sophisticated designs are a result of top-of-the-line fabrics, clean silhouettes and superior craftsmanship. Designer Lifestyle - Lafayette 148 > Lafayette 148 New York > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Lafayette 148 New York. Color: Black. Size: 2.