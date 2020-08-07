From otterbox
Defender Series Case for iPhone SE (2020)/8/7 - Black
Advertisement
You're active and you make things happen whether you're adventuring in the great outdoors or working at a construction site. You need a rugged case that keeps up with you and your iPhone SE (2020)/8/7.The OtterBox® Defender Series® Case protects your iPhone SE (2020)/8/7 in the toughest environments. With three layers of protection this rugged case has your back. Protect your iPhone SE (2020)/8/7The OtterBox Defender Series Case provides multiple layers of protection:Outer layer absorbs impact from drops and bumpsTwo-piece internal shell snaps around your phone while foam pads add cushioningBuilt-in screen protector guards against scratches and smudgesRubber tabs block dust and dirt from entering the charging port headphone jack and volume controlsIncluded holster/belt clip offers even more screen protection for when you're on the goShield stand converts into a kickstand for handsfree media viewing and comfortable typingAccess all featuresThis OtterBox case is as functional as it is rugged. You maintain full access to features and controls including buttons microphone camera and flash.