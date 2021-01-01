From otterbox
Defender Pro Series Case for Galaxy Note20 5G - Black
Shield your phone from drops bumps and dings with the Defender Pro Series Case for Galaxy Note20 5G. This premium rugged case features a comfortable grip to help you keep an easy hold on your phone. The raised edge offers extra screen protection against scratches and cracks. Included covers block dust and dirt from getting into your ports. And the holster clip allows you to clip your device to your belt or bag and doubles as a hands-free kickstand for convenient streaming. Antimicrobial protection. Help keep your phone clean with an antimicrobial shield. OtterArmor Microbial Defense protects against common germs. OtterBox tough. OtterBox puts their cases through rigorous testing. OtterBox Certified Drop+ Protection is backed by 24+ tests and 238+ hours of testing so you know you are getting a tough-as-nails case.* *Based on independent testing.