Deer Hunting Apparel and Designs Deer Hunting I Like Em With Long Legs And A Big Rack Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Are you gearing up for the next deer hunting season? Check out this "I Like Em With Long Legs And A Big Rack" quote with an illustration of a big buck with a large antlers rack. Perfect for men who have a clear target in mind for those big bucks when it's finally opening season for hunting deer. Grab one now for yourself, and send this as a gift to fellow deer hunters! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only