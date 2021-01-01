Superior Premium Cotton Flannel Sheets, All Season 100% Brushed Cotton Flannel Bedding, 4-Piece Sheet Set with Deep Fitting Pockets - Pumpkin Solid, Queen Bed

COMFY SOFTNESS. Our 100% Cotton Flannel fabric is double brushed for an incredibly soft and cozy feel. The lightweight, breathable cotton makes these sheets perfect for year-round use. Warm and cozy in the winter, and comfortably cool in the summer, this cotton flannel bed set is wrinkle resistant for a neat and smooth look PERFECT FIT. This 4 Piece Queen Sheet Set Includes: One Flat Sheet 90" x 102", One Fitted Sheet 60" x 80", and Two Pillowcases 20" x 30" each. Our fitted sheets have high quality, durable elastic all the way around so your sheets fit snugly and neatly throughout the night. The pocket measures 15" deep, and fits mattresses 6 to 18" thick, ideal for pillowtops and luxury mattresses CLASSIC STYLE. Available in an alluring variety of colors in solid and paisley options, these flannel sheet sets will look beautiful in a traditional master bedroom, a bright kid’s room, or an inviting guest room. Complete your bedroom décor with coordinating duvet cover sets and pillowcase sets, and Superior’s premium white down alternative comforters and pillows for an impressive and cozy look EASY CARE. Cotton flannel bedding is machine washable and the colors are naturally colorfast. For drying, tumble dry low and remove promptly from dryer. Always follow care label instructions for best results GUARANTEE: PLEASE CHECK “SOLD BY” SELLER NAME. Only Superior and Impressions products sold by Amazon.com or Prime sellers are guaranteed genuine. Upon receipt, please confirm that your product says Superior or Impressions on the care label as well as HOME CITY INC as the manufacturer. If it does not, please contact Amazon and us immediately