EcoTools Deep Cleansing Brush
Deep Cleansing Brush - The EcoTools Compact Deep Exfoliating Cleansing Facial Brush is designed with dermatologist-tested bristles for deep pore cleaning and exfoliation. Benefits Designed with dermatologist tested bristles For deep pore cleansing and exfoliation Removes dirt, oils, and makeup Visibly revives dull skin for a smooth, glowing base Safe for sensitive skin Storage cap for easy storage or on-the-go skin prep You will receive one facial cleanser in either pink or gray Features 100% Vegan - Our products are vegan and never tested on animals Cruelty-Free - Our products are 100% cruelty-free Biodegradable Paper - Our packaging is made of Biodegradable Paper when planted into a composting environment Recycled Materials - We believe in reducing waste and use recycled aluminum and recycled plastic in our products Made with Tree-free paper packaging - Deep Cleansing Brush