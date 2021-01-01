Deep Bowl C Arm Oudoor Wall Light by Hi Lite - Color: White - Finish: Painted - (H-QSN16112-SA-93/QSNHL-C-93)

Clean contours, neat shapes, and industrial detailing make the Deep Bowl C Arm Oudoor Wall Light from Hi Lite a versatile addition to a home's traditional or modern architecture. The piece mounts to the wall with a compact metal backplate, cast along the face with traditional brand lettering. Its arm exudes personality as it swings up in a tall arch. The deepness of its bowl shade evokes that of the arm's curve. Light swells inside, diffusing across the wide surface, then exits out the circular opening with a clean, directed quality. Founded in 1958, Hi-Lite strives on ingenuity and ambition and takes pride in their high attention to detail. Based out of sunny Southern California, Hi-Lite operates out of a beautiful 200,000-square-foot facility. Hi-Lite specializes in barn lights and has a reputation for using only the finest raw materials, inspirational designs, and unparalleled service. Color: White. Finish: White