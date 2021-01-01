From canora grey
Decoste 58.27" Linen Rolled Arm Loveseat
A modern design with classic details and elegant charm, the sofa brings a clean profile with tailored lines making it a comfortable and stylish seating solution for your home. It features with solid wood frame and stands tall on legs that have a walnut finish, making the loveseat more safe and stable. Upholstered in linen, this sofa is great for relaxing with a nicely proportioned upright feel that is perfect for small spaces. It’s wrapped in high resilience foam and polyester and made of modern solid wood legs. They offer a cozy spot to curl up with a good book or your favorite binge-worthy TV drama, and they provide convenient sleeping arrangements for overnight guests.