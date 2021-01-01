From isabel marant etoile
Isabel Marant Etoile Decorsy Pant in Neutral
Advertisement
Isabel Marant Etoile Decorsy Pant in Neutral Self: 88% poly 12% nylonLining: 100% cotton. Made in Tunisia. Dry clean only. Zip fly with button closure. 5-pocket design. Corduroy fabric. ETOI-WP52. 20APA1776-20A031E. About the designer: The standard-bearer for insouciant Parisian chicness, Isabel Marant launched her easygoing Étoile diffusion line in 1999. The collection dispenses with formality: Étoile is known for its comfortable, relaxed styles. With deconstructed shapes and soft prints, the label showcases a fluid, feminine feel.