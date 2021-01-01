From wilton
Wilton Decorator Preferred Aluminum Round Cake Pan, 3 x 12 inch
Advertisement
3 inch tall straight pan sides make your cakes easier to decorate and more stable to stack The durable adonized aluminum baking supplies conduct heat evenly without hot spots for years of use For an easy, clean release on all of your baked goods, grease the pan and line with parchment paper Perfect for birthday cakes, large bread loaves, cheesecakes, and baked goods for all occasions Hand wash in warm, soapy water for best results; Comes with a limited lifetime warranty, Weight: 0.70988848364 Pounds, Manufacturer: Wilton