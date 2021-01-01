Mainstays Decorative Throw Pillow, Chenille Jacquard Good Vibe, Square, Multi, 17" x 17", 2 Pack

Mainstays Decorative Throw Pillow, Chenille Jacquard Good Vibe, Square, Multi, 17" x 17", 2Pack:Redecorate any room with this soft Chenille Jacquard pillow Reverses to a simple coordinated solid color for a more affordable pricingAdds a cozy style and comfort to any living spacePillow is sure to give your decor a touch of stylish and comfortCan stand on its own or complement other decorative pillows and give a warm cozy, farmhouse feelThe chenille jacquard finish elevates this everyday farmhouse styleMade of 100% polyester Place on furniture or bedding for instant styleSpot clean only is recommendedColor: Gray Can go with a variety of different aesthetics in any room Fabric Construction: 100% Polyester filling Pillow Size - 17"x17"