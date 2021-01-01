SandyMApparel Decorative Sugar Skull Day-of-The-Dead Mexico Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Decorative Sugar Skull Day-of-the-Dead Mexico apparel and accessories. A large sugar skull with flower design fashion. Dia De Los-Muertos, Retro, vintage, antique, artsy floral. Beautiful, cool, trendy artwork. Festive, celebration, a memorial of love. Skull Fans, sugar skull fans, Mexico, Spain, New Orleans, remembrance of the-dead, deceased, skull-and-bones, skeleton face, skeleton lovers, Mexican holiday, Halloween, Halloween costume, fun for everyone on all occasions. All-Saints' Day, All Souls' Day. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only