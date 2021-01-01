Decorative Printed Jacquard Square Pillow Cover

Our New Collection in Boho-Chic Decorative Printed Jacquard Pillow Covers are handcrafted and designed in the USA. Our designers work with the global trends of colors and styles to bring the best to you for your home. The fabric has a linen look in jacquard weaving with our exclusive print designs combined with fresh options to choose from. You will love the new look of our accent pillows in each room you match with your decorative ideas. As always the hidden zipper closure provides a seamless look all the way around.Fabric Side 100% PolyesterOEKO-TEX¨ Standard 100 certified productsHidden zipper closure18” X18” (46 cm X 46 cm)Beautiful design and color selectionSpot clean onlyHandmadeMade in Turkey