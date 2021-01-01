From zenna home
Zenna Home Decorative Mirror Framing Kit for Bathrooms, with Beveled Edges, 48 x 36 in., Espresso
Advertisement
DECORATIVE MIRROR FRAMING KIT MAKES IT EASY TO REFRESH YOUR EXISTING BATHROOM MIRROR AND ROOM DECOR: Frame kit is easy to assemble around your unframed vanity mirror to give your bathroom a renewed look and feel ALL-IN-ONE MIRROR FRAME KIT LETS YOU UPDATE YOUR MIRROR IN JUST 4 EASY STEPS: There’s no cutting required and no need to even remove your existing mirror from the wall; everything you need to complete this mirror upgrade is included (precut frame pieces, mirror clips, tape strips, connectors and even wood glue) A SMALL UPDATE MAKES A BIG IMPRESSION IN YOUR BATHROOM: Don’t replace your unframed vanity mirror when you can simply give it a new look with this mirror framing kit with beveled edges; the frame is perfect for hiding mirror edge blemishes or mirror clips that are showing MADE TO FIT AROUND MOST COMMON VANITY MIRROR SIZES: Frame kit’s outside dimensions (when assembled): 48 x 36 in.; inside dimensions: 43 x 31 in.; other sizes and finishes available, too, for the most common mirror sizes EASY TO ASSEMBLE: Instructions and all necessary parts and accessories are included (kit uses your existing mirror; the mirror is not included); note that for more permanent installation, you can choose to apply polyurethane (not included) in between the included tape strips prior to installation