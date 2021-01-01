DII Decorative Geometric Napkin Ring Set, Place Card Holder Silver, 6 Piece

Advertisement
DECORATIVE ANTIQUE SILVER STYLE RINGS: A set of 6 napkin rings measures 2x2x1.25" made of iron in hexagon design with finished edges and bottom plate stabilizer, card-holder slot for name cards or place holders for seating arrangements SEASONAL OR YEAR-ROUND: Great for holidays, parties, or anytime use, perfect for formal dinners or as an everyday napkin ring to complement a delicious meal STURDY & MID-WEIGHT RING: Dress your table top up for a formal affair or down for a casual gathering, add the finishing touch with napkin rings to complement your place settings ENHANCE YOUR HOME: Napkin rings are the jewelry of the holiday table, our mid-weigh rings are hardwearing and welcome in the brightness of modern Spring décor DISCOVER MORE: DII not only offers complete table top collections but also kitchen aprons, dishtowels, oven mitts, ceramics, storage, and so much more. Click the DII link at the top of the page to explore our other categories