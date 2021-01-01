This Reedley Collection ceiling light fixture offers a classic design with a decorative base and alabaster glass shade. The use of modern finishes and the sophistication of this style has taken hold in today's home interior light fixtures. The protective Pewter finish adds modern style to this ceiling light fixture. These flush mounted ceiling lights are built from steel to last for years to come; they are backed by a 1 year limited manufacturer's warranty. These light fixtures install easily. This ceiling light uses 2 screw based filament style light bulbs up to 60-Watts each; light bulbs are not included. Designers Fountain Decorative Flushmount 0-in Pewter Incandescent Flush Mount Light | 1257M-PW-AL