Decode 1.8 - Bejeweled Ruched Sweetheart Evening Gown 182270

Promote attention-grabbing style in this stunning Decode 1.8 182270 evening gown. This strapless dress has a modified sweetheart shape with sparkling crystal stones down the center of the ruched bodice. The skirt has a soft A-line silhouette and features a slit at center and goes down to a full length hemline. Be ready to mesmerize the night in this alluring creation by Decode 1.8. Style: deco_182270 Details: Strapless Ruched bodice Crystal bead details Back zipper closure Length: Long Neckline: Modified Sweetheart Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line This special occasion dress is on Sale! Please refer to our special occasion dress return policy (click here) for more details.