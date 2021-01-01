Michele Deco Madison Diamond & Two-Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch

From the Deco Collection Polished two-tone timepiece with elegant diamond track Swiss quartz movement Water resistant to 5 ATM Rectangular polished two-tone stainless steel case, 33mm X 35mm (1.25" X 1.4") Red cabochon crown Sapphire crystal White dial with pav diamond track, 0.11 tcw Roman numeral hour markers Date display at 6 o'clock Second hand Polished two-tone stainless steel bracelet, 18mm (0.8") Made in Switzerland. Fine Jewelry - Michele Watches > Michele > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Michele. Color: Gold.