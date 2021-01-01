RST Brands Deco 8-Piece Motion Wicker Patio Deep Seating Conversation Set with Sunbrella Moroccan Cream Cushions

When you bring timeless but contemporary style, superior comfort, and all-weather durability together in a complete outdoor furniture set, you end up with a patio that turns your backyard into the perfect outdoor getaway. From sharing a conversation, reading a book, or simply enjoying the sun, this deluxe, deep seating outdoor furniture set can help you sink in, kick back, and let the time slip away. Constructed with extra plush deep seating and a sturdy powder-coated aluminum frame, this might be the last patio furniture you ever need.