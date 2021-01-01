Set of 2 Declan Farmhouse High Back Dining Chair White - Christopher Knight Home

These Christopher Knight Home Declan Farmhouse High Back Dining Chairs (Set of 2 ) are a great addition to any dining area. The design offers that cozy farmhouse feel, while the durable make of the chair will have this piece in your dining area for years to come. Place them around your dining area or add them to your kitchen or living room to provide extra seating. These Christopher Knight Home Declan Farmhouse High Back Dining Chairs will be a great addition to your home. Color: White. Pattern: Solid.