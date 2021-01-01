From robert abbey
Decker Floor Lamp by Robert Abbey - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished Nickel - (PG133)
The Decker Floor Lamp from Robert Abbey brings an elegant and artful touch to interior dÃ©cor as it brightens a room with a welcoming glow. Its layered shade is comprised of two tiers of round fabric that surround a single incandescent lamp and create a dimensional look as its light filters through. A sleek metal stem drops from below the shade to a matching rounded base that keeps the focus on the refined shade above. Robert Abbey, located in North Carolina, has produced quality lighting since 1948. Family-owned and operated, the company's designs are trend-right and offered in styles from transitional to contemporary. Robert Abbey works with designers like Jonathan Adler and Mary McDonald to create stylish products with lasting value, like architectural pendants and classic wall sconces. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel