This collection is a modern take on global, eclectic influences in a re-imagined palette. Fun and bright colors in warm tones of magenta, tangerine, and citron with cool shades of amethyst and light turquoise are balanced by earthy shades of charcoal and oyster. Exploring the use of graphic tile patterns, traditional folk motifs, and large scale Persian medallions, this collection adds a bold pop of color to your floor. Machine-woven of polypropylene. Archer Lane Decatur 8 x 10 Navy Indoor Geometric Area Rug in Blue | 668BOHN57L