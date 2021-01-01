From union rustic
Debinton Deep Blue And Deep Grey Area Rug
Add depth and dimension to your home decor with the lively geometrics and vivid color of this modern area rug, instantly elevating the look of your home office, bedroom, or dining area. Geometric diamond designs in crisp white overlay a stylishly distressed background of cobalt blue and dusty grey. Elements of shrink yarn create dynamic, dimensional details in every rug, featuring a blend of polypropylene and polyester yarns for rugs that are both soft and durable. Perfect for a wide range of customer groups, these beautifully woven area rugs will do well in any area of the home - even places with high traffic and spill risk. From a quiet corner to a lively gathering space, the simple sophistication of this rug is a perfect addition to your home decor. In addition to being easy to clean, the stain resistant and fade resistant properties of these pieces ensure that they will maintain their rich color, exceptional design, and soft underfoot feel for years to come. Rug Size: Rectangle 7'10" x 9'10"