Death In My Metal Not My Meals Vegetarian Vegan Death Metal T-Shirt

Vegan or vegetarian are your meals and finest Death Metal is your taste in music? The death of animals is certainly not part of your food. But your Death Metal music sounds brutal. Pro animal protection awareness and meatless nutrition & plant based food. This vegan motto is perfect for every vegan, vegetarian, animal lover and activist with good Death Metal music taste. Show love for healthy food without animals with the sign of the horns, the devils hand. Great for next metal concert & rock festival. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem