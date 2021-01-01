Death by Chocolate: Truffles Class & Kit

Your journey to becoming a chocolatier begins with a single, sweet step: signing up for this class. Chef and culinary instructor Sydney Willcox, will get you started with our Make Your Own Chocolate Truffles Kit to make exquisite, melt-in-your-mouth candies from scratch. First, she?ll teach you how to create a silky, rich chocolate ganache filling (customized with your favorite flavors). Next comes a chocolate-tempering how-to for the shiny, crisp shells. (Once you learn this skill, you can make chocolate-covered anything: pretzels, nuts, marshmallows, fruit....) Finally, you?ll master the process of shaping and dipping your truffles, and use scrumptious toppings to create your own designs. Whether you choose to think of the finished products as ?gifts? or ?self-care? is up to you. Speaking of gifts, the class itself makes a sweet present for any culinary-minded friend, family member, or hard-to-shop-for chocolate lover. Experiences make great gifts! To gift this class, simply purchase the class for the date/time you think will work for your recipient. If that doesn?t work for the recipient, no worries! Send an email that includes your order confirmation number to experiences@uncommongoods.com at least 48-hours prior and we?ll help get them moved into a scheduled class that works better for them. Please note: By default, order confirmations and event details are sent to the purchaser?s email. If you?d like the details sent directly to the recipient, email experiences@uncommongoods.com with the recipient?s email address and your order confirmation number.