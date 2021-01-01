From orren ellis
Dearman Crackled Ceramic Table Vase
Features:Modern with classic twistAdd elegance to any roomProduct Type: Table VaseShape: Square/RectangleColor: Primary Material: CeramicSet Quantity: 1Holiday / Occasion: No HolidayLocation: Indoor / Outdoor UseCountry of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingPattern: Solid ColorStiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:CE Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: CSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: PEFC Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 11.81" H x 6.3" W x 6.3" D): 11.81Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 9.45" H x 4.72" W x 4.72" D): 9.45Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 11.81" H x 6.3" W x 6.3" D): 6.3Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 9.45" H x 4.72" W x 4.72" D): 4.72Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 11.81" H x 6.3" W x 6.3" D): 6.3Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 9.45" H x 4.72" W x 4.72" D): 4.72Overall Product Weight: 4.46Opening Width - Side to Side: Assembly:Warranty: Size: 9.45" H x 4.72" W x 4.72" D, Color: Dark Blue