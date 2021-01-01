Dear Santa I Tried To Be Good But I Take After My Papaw T-Shirt

Make yourself look your best with a design "Dear Santa I Tried To Be Good But I Take After My Papaw" a great matching for family, friends to add little humor to your parties. Christmas costume party have Santa Claus, Christmas tree, snow, riding. Wear it as a sleeping pajama tee. Xmas pajama tee makes great Xmas gifts for grandparent, parent, wife, husband, son, daughter, bro & sis for family holiday trip, Thanksgiving, Birthday, Christmas, New Year. Funny Family Group Christmas Xmas Pajamas. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem