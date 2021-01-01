Deanda 82" Round Arm Sofa

Round arms, tapered dowel feet, and a streamlined look come together with this sofa, giving your living space a mid-century look. Crafted with a solid wood frame, this sofa features a streamlined silhouette drawn from retro icons. Foam-filled polyester velvet upholstery both complements this sofa's retro look, and adds a textured element. The upholstery is designed to resist water, mildew, and fading, so it stands up to regular use. Toss pillows are included. Partial assembly required. Fabric: Olive Green