Shop Dead & Lovin' It Skull Pillow at Michaels. com. Add a spooky touch to your home this Halloween season with this festive holiday décor. Add a spooky touch to your home this Halloween season with this festive holiday décor. Designed and printed in the United States on quality materials, this is a spooky design you're sure to love. Details: Dead and Loving It Skull theme 18" x 18" Double-sided print Spun Polyester cover Polyester fiber fill For indoor use Non-removable cover Spot and dry clean only | Dead & Lovin' It Skull Throw Pillow By Designs Direct | Michaels®