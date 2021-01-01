WAC Lighting DC-WD06-U827B-WT Cube Architectural 6" Ultra Narrow LED Outdoor Wall Lighting, White

Solid Aluminum construction, high performance LED wall mount light with single up or down light and double up and down light. Energy Star Efficient, built-in ultra narrow beam precision optics. Smooth and continuous dimming with an electronic low voltage (ELV) dimmer, or equipped with optional 0-10V Dimming. Driver located inside of fixture with universal input ready for (120v-220v-277v). Replaceable High Powered LED Module, CRI:85-90, Color Temp: 2700K - 4000K, 60,000 Hours Rated Life at L70. High output 3 Step Mac Adam Ellipse COB., Weight: 25.8 Pounds, Manufacturer: WAC Lighting