Dazzling Star Bezel Diamond Ring In 14k Yellow Gold Vermeil On Sterling Silver - 5.5 - Also in: 10, 9.5, 6, 7, 8, 5, 8.5, 7.5, 6.5, 9

Never forget the star you are when you wear the Dazzling Star Bezel Ring. Crafted in 925 Sterling Silver, this ring features 100% natural, genuine diamonds. 0.12 carats of diamonds are used in micro pave & bezel settings. This ring is plated in 14K Yellow Gold Vermeil, which gives the piece a long-lasting shelf-life. This ring is offered in custom sizes. The ring thickness ranges from 3.4mm to 9.4mm. The ring is beautifully presented with the inspirational poem \'Dreamer\' written by the LMJ founder & CEO.