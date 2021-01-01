From gund
GUND Dazzle Slothicorn Plush Stuffed Toy, 9"
PLUSH SLOTH + UNICORN: This unique slothicorn features pastel turquoise plush accented by a sparkling iridescent rainbow horn & a fluffy mane with strands of sparkle! SOFT & HUGGABLE: Made from soft, huggable material that meets famous GUND quality standards, this plush toy features surface-washable construction for easy cleaning. Appropriate for ages 1 & up. THE PERFECT GIFT: Our plush dolls, teddy bears, & stuffed animals make perfect gifts for birthdays, baby showers, baptisms, Easter, Valentine's Day & more! Perfect for unicorn & sloth fans! QUALITY CUDDLES: Known for quality, soft, huggable plush designs & gifts, our award-winning bears & toys appeal to all ages, from infants & toddlers to adults, perfect for play, collecting & cuddling. PREMIER PLUSH: The oldest maker of soft toys in America, GUND was one of the first companies to produce a teddy bear. For over 120 years, GUND has been creating unique teddy bears & stuffed animals recognized worldwide for their quality and innovation. Includes: 1 GUND plush, Manufacturer: Spin Master