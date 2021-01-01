From swarovski
Swarovski Dazzle Silver / Clear Size 55 Ring 991994
Swarovski Dazzle Silver / Clear Size 55 Ring 991994. Metal: Rhodium plated metal. Size: 55. Color: Silver and clear. Shape: Round. Gemtype: Swarovski crystal stone. This rhodium-plated ring is quite a dazzler! It has one prominent clear Xillion-cut crystal chaton in the centre. On each side there are two rows of glittering smaller clear crystals set in the Pointiage technique. IMPORTANT WARRANTY INFORMATION: Please note that seller provides its own warranty for the products sold by seller; the manufacturer’s warranty may not apply to products purchased from this seller. For additional warranty related issues or information, please contact us directly.