LR Home Dazzle Floral Petal Black Indoor Round Rug (4' x 4')

LR Home Dazzle Petal Spread Black Indoor Round Rug (4' x 4') : This LR Home Floral Forever Mandala Area Rug makes a lovely addition to a living space or office. It features naturally durable construction and includes a dense pile that has a soft feel underfoot. This primarily black round rug is adorned with an elegant traditional-style motif that complements various color schemes, decor and furnishings. It is part of an attractive line that includes a variety of other designs (each listed individually). Mandalas are made to draw the eye and this rug is just another example of how this pattern can be beautifully used to add style in your home. With a wonderful mix of deep and soft toned hues, this piece can fit into a variety of different design palettes. There are endless possibilities of where this piece can be placed in your home or even in an office. Hand tufted in India, this piece has been made with intricate craftsmanship from hardworking hands to your home.