Simple and elegant in design, this 1 light outdoor pendant features a rich oil rubbed bronze finish and a gorgeously detailed frame with subtle nods to industrial and coastal design. Infused with plenty of traditional nautical style, this 10-inch diameter pendant has a wide graduated width barn-style shade, creating bright, area-filling downlighting perfect for use above your outdoor living room tables and sectional. No need to call an electrician with this pendant – simply mount it in your pergola, gazebo or sunroom and plug it in to instantly enjoy the warm atmospheric glow. North Star Designs Dayton Bronze Coastal Dome Mini Pendant Light | NSD11039