VAN ZYVERDEN Daylilies Dan Mahony (Set of 5 Roots)
The daylily (Hemerocallis) is considered a sure bet perennial, as they thrive throughout most of the country. They tolerate less then ideal conditions and will bloom faithfully for years with virtually no attention. As the name implies, daylily flowers open in the morning and die by nightfall. Each flower stem typically has at least a dozen flower buds and the plant stays in bloom for many weeks. They should be planted in every garden. Hemerocallis Dan Mahony is a daylily lover's favorite. While its not new at all it is known for it outstanding bloom coloring and ruffling of the edges. Dormant winter foliage. It was awarded the American Daylily Society Honorable Mention Award. Vigorous variety and robust bloomer. A solid choice for any garden.