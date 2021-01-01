Daydream 27.5" Table Lamp
Description
Features:Daydream collection100% Imported lead crystal dreamer table lamp is elegant and chicInnovative shade made of aluminum steel making this lamp an enchanting piece that will compliment any room decorSilver chrome steel table lamp has a chrome empire shade centered underneath with 100% crystal beading and a solid round 100% crystal ballUses three 40 watt type b bulb ( bulb not included ), CFL compatible - UL listed, on /off switch cordProduct Type: StandardBase Color: MetallicBase Finish: Silver ChromeBase Material: MetalBase Material Details: Wood Type: Number of Lights: 3Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Rated Bulb Life: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Maximum Wattage (per Bulb)(OLD): 40Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 40Country of Origin: ChinaBattery Operated: NoBattery Type: Switch Included: YesSwitch Type: RockerSwing Arm: NoArchitect Lamp: NoBuilt-in Wireless Charger: NoTheme: No ThemeStyle: Modern & ContemporaryShade Included: YesShade Color: Shade Material: Shade Material Details: Shade Shape: EmpireCrystal Component: YesReal Crystal: NoCrystal Color: ClearCrystal Type: Set Type: SingleSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Batteries Included: NoBattery Composition: Lead Acid Battery Composition: Spefications:Product Warranty: 30 DaysUL Listed: YesWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: UN 38.3 Testing Requirements: Battery Weight/Size: Batteries Contained in Equipment: Number of Cells/Batteries: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: ITTO Compliant: PEFC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 27.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 15Overall Depth - Front to Back: 15Base Height - Top to Bottom: 15.5Base Width - Side to Side: Base Depth - Front to Back: Overall Weight: 12Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 30 DaysFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: