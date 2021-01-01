From p.j. salvage
P.J. Salvage Daydream Doodles Tie Dye Shorts
Advertisement
Feel the vibes in the comfort of your own home with the P.J. Salvage Daydream Doodles Shorts. With bright, warm colors and French terry cloth material, you'll truly feel at peace. Elasticated waist with adjustable drawcord and contrasting seams. Scalloped hem. Tie-dye color with embroidered lettering design on left leg. Materials: 85% cotton, 15% polyester. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Do not use bleach. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 28 in Outseam: 10 in Inseam: 3 in Front Rise: 9 1 2 in Back Rise: 14 1 2 in Leg Opening: 24 in Product measurements were taken using size SM (US 4). Please note that measurements may vary by size.