Daybed with Trundle, Tufted Trundle Daybed Sofa Bed, Linen Fabric Upholstered Daybed with Backrest and with Nailhead Trim, Twin Bed Frame, No Spring Box Needed, Beige

Bullet Points Stunning Look. This mid-century - inspired daybed features a diamond tufted backrest and armrest which creates an elegant look. Curved arms decorated with nailhead trimming blends chic details with classic style. This sofa bed lends a sophisticated air to your home. Functional Trundle. This exceptional piece of living room furniture is manufactured to meet your needs, allowing the cozy sofa to not only afford a comfortable seating experience but also accommodate your overnight guests with an extra sleeping area by simply pulling out the trundle bed. Reinforced Frame. The frame of this daybed with trundle is crafted from a combination of pine wood and MDF board to effortlessly hold up to 500lbs. It can fit two twin sized mattresses, giving more space for guests. The trundle is equipped with smooth casters for easy pull-out. Comfortable Experience. With thickly padded sponge upholstered with linen fabric, this twin-size daybed provides you with a great seating experience that ergonomically supports your back and arms. Meanwhile gorgeous cream linen ensures you can keep cool for extended periods. Overall Dimensions. 86.2x41x35.4inches Mattress size: 74x39x9.1 inches (No mattress included) Weight: 169lbs. Please feel free to contact us if there are any missing or damaged parts during the shipping process. Product Description: Weight & Dimensions Overall Product Dimension Overall Dimension for Upper Bed: 86.2x41inch(LXW) Overall Dimension for Trundle:74x39inch(LXW) Detail Product Dimension: Please refer to the Size image Number of Package: 2 Package Dimension and Weight: Please refer to the Specification Overall Weight: 169lbs Weight Capacity Top - up to 300 lbs; Bottom - up to 300 lbs Specifications: Product Name: upholstery daybed Material: pine wood frame Spring Box: No Required Trundle Recommende Matress Thickness: 8inch（Matress not included） Bed recommended Mattress thickness: 12inch（Matress not included） Size: Twin for both Number of Slat(bed/trundle): 10/10 Color: Beige Assembly Required: Yes Additional Tools Required: All Tools Included Country of Origin: Vietnam Product Warranty: One year