Advertisement
Buy the Day of the Dead Tabletop Photo Frame by Ashland® at Michaels. Decorate your home for Day of the Dead with this festive photo frame by Ashland. Decorate your home for Day of the Dead with this festive photo frame by Ashland. With a skeleton woman photo already included, this frame will be perfect to sit out on your coffee table or fireplace mantel. Details: Multicolored Holds 4" x 6" photo 5.2" x 0.59" x 7.87" full size Skeleton photo included Polyresin, stonepowder, glass and MDF | Day of the Dead Tabletop Photo Frame by Ashland® | Michaels®