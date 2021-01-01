Day Cream Anti Aging Face Moisturizer with Natural Collagen 1.7 fl oz | 50 ml

Advertisement
Collagen has properties that affect skin hydration, smoothness and overall condition of the skin. It reduces the appearance the depth and amount of even the most pronounced wrinkles, it prevents skin from slackening by improving its elasticity and tension. It restores the skin's proper density and cohesiveness, smooths out lines and improves the oval of the face. It makes the skin firm and gives it youthful appearance for a longer time. Olive extract prevents from drying out and stops slackening of the skin. Sesame oil contains sesamoline, which not only has antioxidant properties, but is also regenerative which means less the signs of aging. Mucopolysaccharides moisturize deeply within the layers of the epidermis, therefore increasing the elasticity and firmness of the skin. Who is it for? Demanding skin which requires: moisturizing, nourishing, firming, smoothing, improvement in tension and elasticity.