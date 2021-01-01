Fathers Day Dog Lover Dad Shirts Day Best Dad Ever Shirts Dog Animal Lover Father Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Grab these clothes for men women fiance husband father and grandfather who are dog lovers. This shirt is a perfect gift for the best dog dad ever and a top outfit for anyone who is a passionate pet owner and trainer of dogs of whatever size and breed. A great family dog is a great companion especially to your kids, toddlers, youth, boys, and girls who love playing around with pets. Have this t shirt or tshirt as a clothing collection for your family who loves dogs and make a great matching tee. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only