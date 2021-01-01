From peter thomas roth
Peter Thomas Roth Day & Night Retinol & FirmX Eye Duo
Discover your most beautiful you with this two-piece Peter Thomas Roth collection. FIRMx 360 Eye Renewal by Peter Thomas Roth contains Nutrex EGF, Eye Regener, and Bioskinup Contour to help address the appearance of the entire eye area. FIRMx 360 moisturizes to help improve the look of crows feet and dry lines, and, with topical brightening ingredients, helps improve the appearance of skin darkness. It acts like a primer for the eye area, eye lid, and under eye and helps makeup glide on smoothly. Retinol Fusion PM Eye Cream helps moisturize skin and reduce the appearance of dry, fine lines and wrinkles around the eye area, leaving skin feeling soft and smooth. How do I use it: Apply FIRMx 360 Eye Renewal alone or as a primer to address the whole eye area. It dries like a primer with a matte finish. For optimal results, apply Retinol Fusion PM Eye Cream at night to cleansed skin. Gently pat a small amount under and around eyes. If mild irritation or redness occurs, use every other day until skin adjusts, and gradually build to twice daily use. Use SPF protection during the day. For external use only. From Peter Thomas Roth. Includes: