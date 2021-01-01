From versanora
Versanora Dawson Walnut Side Table, Brown
Advertisement
If you are looking to bring a restoration, antique feel to your space the Dawson Side Table is the perfect fit. Made with a solid wood frame and featuring beautifully contrasting walnut and black finishes, the table stands on sturdy wooden legs with antique brass-finished end caps. Directly below the tabletop there is a compartment to stick remotes or magazines in, and a handy pull out drawer that reveals a small compartment to stash other items you want to keep out of sight.