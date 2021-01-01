From lark manor
Davon Floral Ivory Area Rug
Introduce a blossom-filled touch to any living room, dining room, or entryway with the Cerensa Vintage Floral Indoor Area Rug. This tasteful floral print incorporates hues of orange, green, and gray layered over an Ivory base to lend a vintage-inspired look that is both warm and welcoming. The 0.24-inch rug thickness is easy to clean while being sturdy and durable enough to handle some of your most high-traffic indoor areas. Crafted from 100-percent Polypropylene, this kid and pet-friendly rug combines a subtle shimmery sheen and a velvety soft underfoot that is sure to blend seamlessly into any home décor. Rug Size: Runner 2'7" x 8'