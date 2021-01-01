From baxton studio
Baxton Studio Davet 2-Drawer Silver Nightstand
Advertisement
Bring chic French industrial style into your bedroom with the Davet nightstand. Constructed from silver metal, the Davet features cool rivet detailing along its edges. Two drawers provide space to keep items organized and out of sight. Polished silver metal drawer pulls add a sleek touch. Inspired by vintage storage trunks, the Davet features corner protectors. Thick tapered feet complete the look. Use this stylish piece as a nightstand in the bedroom or as an accent piece in the living room. The Davet nightstand is made in China and will arrive fully assembled.