From chesapeake
Chesapeake Davenport 2pc Adobe Bath Rug Set (21"x34" & 24"x 40")
Advertisement
This 2-piece Davenport Bath Rug Set by Chesapeake Merchandising features a stately wave design that will enrich any space with distinctive style. Your bathroom decor will take on an elegant tone with the addition of these Davenport rugs. The pattern coupled with tones of green, brown and beige create a look of elegance that can upgrade your bathroom decor. Plush fabric machine tufted from 100% cotton cushions your feet for pure comfort. These red bath rugs are water-absorbent construction to ensure lasting quality. They are also lightly sprayed for an anti-skid backing that helps keep your rugs securely in place. The 2 piece set includes a 21"x 34" and 24"x 40"rug.