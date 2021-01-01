Jennifer Taylor Dauphin Upholstered Dining Side Chair, Set of 2, Cream White Top Grain Leather and Cashmere Gray Wood

Understated yet elegant, the Dauphin Upholstered Side Chair by JTH Luxe possesses a simple silhouette accented with beautiful, hand-carved details. Never mass produced, each piece is meticulously crafted and assembled unreproducible by assembly line, machine-made furniture. The straight back is upholstered in an antiqued velvet paired perfectly with the cream white-gray top grain leather upholstered seat for long seated comfort. The soft gray wood finish complements any decor in your dining room, entryway, or bedroom. Color: Cream White Top Grain Leather.